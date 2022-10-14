The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,809,000 after buying an additional 120,758 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

