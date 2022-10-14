The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.05. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

