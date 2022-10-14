The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,039,038.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

