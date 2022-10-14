The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 31.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

