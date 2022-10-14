The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 331.9% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 230,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 77,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.5 %

DIS opened at $96.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

