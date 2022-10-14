The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average of $109.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

