Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at CIBC

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Tidewater Renewables Trading Up 1.5 %

LCFS opened at C$9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The firm has a market cap of C$332.19 million and a P/E ratio of 46.01. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$9.16 and a 12 month high of C$15.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.95.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

