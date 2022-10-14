Tran Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

