Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Transocean by 154.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after buying an additional 13,161,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 117.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Transocean by 1,631.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,714,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 7.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after buying an additional 2,413,968 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.59.

NYSE RIG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

