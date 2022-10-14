TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284,521 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TransUnion by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransUnion Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on TRU shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

TransUnion stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

