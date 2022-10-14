Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.15. Tricida shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 865 shares.
Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,414,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,881,965.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,414,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,881,965.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,038,263 shares of company stock worth $10,190,766 and sold 564,390 shares worth $7,127,454. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 11,449.0% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
