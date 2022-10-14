TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVDA opened at $119.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average of $172.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

