U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

USB stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

