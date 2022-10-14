Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.