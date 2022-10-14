UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

UBS opened at $14.67 on Friday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in UBS Group by 93.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 593,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

