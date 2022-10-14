UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 659.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,445 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,284,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH opened at $509.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $417.80 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.68. The company has a market capitalization of $476.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

