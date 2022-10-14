V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
