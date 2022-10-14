Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $138.70 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

