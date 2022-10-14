Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,236,000 after buying an additional 1,113,767 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,103,000 after buying an additional 565,126 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,007,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 60,390 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,318,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $210.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.60 and its 200 day moving average is $236.03. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $306.64.

