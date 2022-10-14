Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.71% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 399.5% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

VIOV stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.14 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.53.

