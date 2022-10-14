Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $155.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.63. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.71 and a 1 year high of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.