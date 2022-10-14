Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $50,000 in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $535.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 8,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,871.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,749 shares of company stock worth $52,228 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

