Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after buying an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,162,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,233,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,638,000 after purchasing an additional 304,625 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

ELAN opened at $11.84 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

