Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $935,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $404.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.49 and a 200 day moving average of $424.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.50.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

