Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,459,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter.

OFC opened at $23.86 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

