Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Toro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

