VeraBank N.A. Buys 2,330 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

