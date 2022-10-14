Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,545,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

