Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,571,000 after acquiring an additional 253,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after acquiring an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $226.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average of $200.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $238.94. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.