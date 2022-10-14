Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kadant by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Kadant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 64,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 263,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $164.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

