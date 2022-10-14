Versor Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

STRL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $732.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $510.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

