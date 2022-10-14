Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 3,900 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.47 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

