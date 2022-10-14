Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 5,435 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $58,666,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 53.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after acquiring an additional 222,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $29,703,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

AGCO Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $111.71 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

