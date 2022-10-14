Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 189.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of FN stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.