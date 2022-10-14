Versor Investments LP Invests $550,000 in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $331,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

