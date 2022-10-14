Versor Investments LP Makes New $532,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

