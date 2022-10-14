Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 122,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.