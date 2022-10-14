Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 139,459 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 283,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 204,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -172.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.57). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $29,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $189,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,820. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

