Versor Investments LP Purchases 12,057 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

