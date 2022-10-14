Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,400 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

