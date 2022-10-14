Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 7,568 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTH opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

