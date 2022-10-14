Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

