Versor Investments LP Sells 1,567 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $17,294,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 886.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 773,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,626 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Service Co. International by 246.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 543,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Service Co. International by 10,867.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 459,238 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

