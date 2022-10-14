Versor Investments LP Sells 2,701 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,112,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 42.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,456,000 after buying an additional 750,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after buying an additional 647,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 176.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,279,000 after buying an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

