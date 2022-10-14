Versor Investments LP Sells 3,439 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

Olin Stock Performance

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

