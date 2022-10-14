Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $61,309,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $7,425,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 845,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,905 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

