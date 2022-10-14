Versor Investments LP Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 814,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,736,000 after buying an additional 53,143 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 956,220 shares of company stock valued at $56,766,567. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

