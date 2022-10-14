Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:VIA opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $210.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.00.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
