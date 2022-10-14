Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VIA opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $210.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 10.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 257.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 1,109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

