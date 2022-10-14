Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

