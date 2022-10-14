Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.37 and a 200 day moving average of $204.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $349.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.